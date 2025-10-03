You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet

October 3, 2025

WELLFLEET – A two vehicle crash caused traffic delays in Wellfleet. The collision happened about 4:30 PM Friday on Route 6 at Gull Pond Road. An ambulance from Truro responded to assist with patient care although it did not appear there were any serious injuries. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

