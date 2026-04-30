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Traffic crash causes major power outage in Mashpee

April 30, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Mashpee shortly before 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Red Brook Road at Wintergreen Road. The driver was able to get out and was evaluated. Eversource reported 2,500 customers lost power as a result of the collision which is under investigation by Mashpee Police. A short time later, Eversource was able to use remote switching to reduce the outage to about 500 customers.

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