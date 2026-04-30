MASHPEE – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Mashpee shortly before 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Red Brook Road at Wintergreen Road. The driver was able to get out and was evaluated. Eversource reported 2,500 customers lost power as a result of the collision which is under investigation by Mashpee Police. A short time later, Eversource was able to use remote switching to reduce the outage to about 500 customers.
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Traffic crash causes major power outage in Mashpee
April 30, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee