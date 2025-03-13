You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 in Centerville

Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 in Centerville

March 13, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A three-vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in Centerville. The collision happened sometime after 9:30 AM Thursday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at South County Road. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Barnstable Police were on scene detouring traffic and investigating the crash. Motorists were urged to see alternate routes.

