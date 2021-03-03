Traffic crash causing delays for evening commute in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of High School Road and School Street in Hyannis caused delays for the evening commute. The intersection was temporarily closed after the crash which happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday evening. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
March 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
