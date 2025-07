Click to print (Opens in new window)

WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that Cranberry Highway (Route 28) is currently closed in the area of Monteiro Street due to a motor vehicle accident until further notice. Police urge motorists to seek alternate routes.

The closure is east of Charge Pond Road near the Ford dealership. A photo shows a motorcycle was involved in the crash.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN