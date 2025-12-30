HYANNIS – A traffic crash at North Street and Bassett Lane shutdown the intersection for a time. The collision happened about 2:15 PM Tuesday. Rescuers evaluated two people at the scene. Barnstable Police directed traffic around the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash closes Hyannis intersection
December 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
