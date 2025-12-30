You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash closes Hyannis intersection

Traffic crash closes Hyannis intersection

December 30, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash at North Street and Bassett Lane shutdown the intersection for a time. The collision happened about 2:15 PM Tuesday. Rescuers evaluated two people at the scene. Barnstable Police directed traffic around the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 