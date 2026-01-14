HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed a section of Route 6 in Harwich grinding the evening commute to a halt. The crash about happened about 5:30 PM Wednesday near mile marker 79 on the “alley” section near the Harwich/Dennis town line. One person was evaluated for possible injuries and firefighters mitigated a small fluid spill. The vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. By 5:45 PM the roadway had reopened but residual delays were still possible.
Traffic crash closes section of Route 6 in Harwich
January 14, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Town of Barnstable has moved to a new web address
- State holding hearings on possibly easing hunting restrictions
- Public invited to immigration discussion in Falmouth
- Offshore wind developer prevails in court as Trump says the U.S. “will not approve any windmills”
- WATCH: Boathouse used for celebrated Coast Guard rescue operation goes through Cape Cod Canal
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy carrying out another Sea Term with new training vessel
- 33 right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay, vessel restrictions in effect
- Driver cited after pedestrian struck in Bourne
- Molly Demeulenaere to step down as Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts
- Sheriff’s Office continues to offer youth mentorship program during February break
- LISTEN: Local showing of new Boston Strangler doc supporting Louis D. Brown Peace Institute
- Two small earthquakes observed in Southern New England Wednesday night