Traffic crash closes section of Route 6 in Harwich

January 14, 2026

HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed a section of Route 6 in Harwich grinding the evening commute to a halt. The crash about happened about 5:30 PM Wednesday near mile marker 79 on the “alley” section near the Harwich/Dennis town line. One person was evaluated for possible injuries and firefighters mitigated a small fluid spill. The vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. By 5:45 PM the roadway had reopened but residual delays were still possible.

