BARNSTABLE – Just after 3 PM Monday in the area of 280 Milway in Barnstable village a pickup truck sideswiped another pickup pulling a boat on a trailer. The force broke the axle of the trailer. The first pickup continued down Milway and went into the parking lot where trucks and boat trailers are parked. This driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.
Traffic crash heavily damages boat trailer in Barnstable
June 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown to host active shooter training for interested community members
- Public/Private partnership submits homelessness count to federal agencies
- Hog Island Beer Company involved in another brewery purchase
- Falmouth remaining vocal against early-morning Steamship Authority freight trips
- Housing Assistance announces lottery to be held for affordable apartments
- Barnstable delegates vote against plan to remove Chatham buoys
- Housing documentary to be viewed at Chatham’s Orpheum Theater on Saturday
- Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox hosting this year’s Cape League All-Star Game
- LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps funding restored for Cape Cod
- Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue
- Fundraising figures coming in for 2025 Walk for Hope
- Eastham resident receives emeritus status from Animal Rescue League of Boston