Traffic crash heavily damages boat trailer in Barnstable

June 9, 2025



BARNSTABLE – Just after 3 PM Monday in the area of 280 Milway in Barnstable village a pickup truck sideswiped another pickup pulling a boat on a trailer. The force broke the axle of the trailer. The first pickup continued down Milway and went into the parking lot where trucks and boat trailers are parked. This driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

