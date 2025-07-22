You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash in front of Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Route 28

Traffic crash in front of Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Route 28

July 22, 2025

CENTERVILLE – Three vehicles collided in front of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Falmouth Road (Route 28) about 1:45 PM Tuesday. Several people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 