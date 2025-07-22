CENTERVILLE – Three vehicles collided in front of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Falmouth Road (Route 28) about 1:45 PM Tuesday. Several people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Traffic crash in front of Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Route 28
July 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
