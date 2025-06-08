MASHPEE – Mashpee officials responded to a major traffic crash about 11 PM. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Route 130 by Cotuit Road and overturned. One person was treated for unknown injuries. Route 130 was closed in that area. Nearly 2,000 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Traffic crash in Mashpee causes large power outage, closes Route 130
June 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable delegates vote against plan to remove Chatham buoys
- Housing documentary to be viewed at Chatham’s Orpheum Theater on Saturday
- Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox hosting this year’s Cape League All-Star Game
- LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps funding restored for Cape Cod
- Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue
- Fundraising figures coming in for 2025 Walk for Hope
- Eastham resident receives emeritus status from Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Cicadas making quite the buzz on Upper Cape
- LISTEN: Quahog Day summer forecasts, booming business on Cape with Chamber of Commerce
- Canadian fires likely won’t impact Cape Cod air quality, though vivid sunsets expected
- Cape Cod Healthcare launches automated prescription dispenser ‘InstyMeds’
- Barnstable County questions immigrant sanctuary designation by DHS