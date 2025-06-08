Traffic crash in Mashpee causes large power outage, closes Route 130





MASHPEE – Mashpee officials responded to a major traffic crash about 11 PM. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Route 130 by Cotuit Road and overturned. One person was treated for unknown injuries. Route 130 was closed in that area. Nearly 2,000 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating how the crash occurred.



Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN