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Traffic crash leaves trailer overturned on Scenic Highway in Bourne

May 21, 2026

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a trailer overturned on the Scenic Highway in Bourne around 3:45 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported in the crash by Edgehill Road. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Bourne Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the crash.

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