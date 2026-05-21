BOURNE – A traffic crash left a trailer overturned on the Scenic Highway in Bourne around 3:45 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported in the crash by Edgehill Road. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Bourne Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the crash.
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Traffic crash leaves trailer overturned on Scenic Highway in Bourne
May 21, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne