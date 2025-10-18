HARWICH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Harwich. The collision happened at Route 39 and Pleasant Bay Road. Firefighters extricated the driver of the overturned vehicle who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Harwich
October 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
