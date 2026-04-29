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Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Mashpee

April 29, 2026

MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The incident happened about 2:15 PM Wednesday in the area of Sampsons Mill Raod and Willowbend Drive near the Cotuit town line. The occupants were able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

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