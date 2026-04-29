MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The incident happened about 2:15 PM Wednesday in the area of Sampsons Mill Raod and Willowbend Drive near the Cotuit town line. The occupants were able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Mashpee
Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Mashpee
April 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Cotuit, Mashpee