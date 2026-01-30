You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Yarmouth

January 29, 2026

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The incident happened about 8:45 PM Thursday eastbound past the Union Street exit. Two people in the vehicle appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of a second vehicle was detained by police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 