YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The incident happened about 8:45 PM Thursday eastbound past the Union Street exit. Two people in the vehicle appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of a second vehicle was detained by police. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Yarmouth
January 29, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 4-H Advisory Council accepting scholarship applications for Cape youth
- Info on new fishing gear regulations available at Hyannis event on Saturday
- Vineyard Wind given go-ahead to resume construction
- Steamship Authority summer reservations open, slower start than 2025
- IFAW says new data project will help vessels steer clear of right whales
- Cape leads issue last situational report as winter storm winds down
- AAA Northeast offers safety, maintenance tips as frigid conditions persist
- Cape Cod Healthcare announces delayed openings and closures due to winter storm
- Latest winter storm report from Barnstable County
- Barnstable County issues situational report ahead of weekend storm, latest snow forecast
- Barnstable Winter Weather Advisory: Closure of Transfer Station
- LISTEN: New Cape and Coast Bank CEO settling in, Board appointments, and banking under changing White House policies
- Barnstable families, community invited to pair of public school open houses