Traffic crash on "alley" section of Route 6 causes delays

Traffic crash on “alley” section of Route 6 causes delays

April 8, 2025

HARWICH – A traffic crash was reported about 5 PM Tuesday on the “alley” section of Route 6. The collision was reported eastbound before the Route 137 exit, not far from last Thursday’s fatal crash. In this latest crash, two vehicle reportedly collided with no serious injuries. Traffic delays were likely for a time. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

