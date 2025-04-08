HARWICH – A traffic crash was reported about 5 PM Tuesday on the “alley” section of Route 6. The collision was reported eastbound before the Route 137 exit, not far from last Thursday’s fatal crash. In this latest crash, two vehicle reportedly collided with no serious injuries. Traffic delays were likely for a time. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Traffic crash on “alley” section of Route 6 causes delays
April 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Pre-K Program Being Offered At Chatham Elementary
- Harwich Water Flushing To Begin Next Week
- Sandwich Adding To Tree Coverage In Town Neck
- Falmouth Board Approves Permit For New YMCA
- Albies and Bonito May Become Regulated Soon
- Another Cape Cod Police Department Activating Body Cameras
- Public Forum Answering Canal Bridge Project Questions
- Barnstable County Delegates Share Views On Housing Solutions Ahead Of Public Meeting
- Housing Assistance Prepares For Charity Walk For Hope
- Residential Tax Exemption Sought by Orleans Petition Article
- Casey Sherman’s “Blood in the Water” Examines Harrowing Rescue and Murder Allegations of Nathan Carman
- Listen: WHOI Researchers Capture First-Ever Recorded Shark Sounds
- Middleboro Drops Suit Over MBTA Housing Law, Five Other Towns Now Litigating