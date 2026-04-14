DENNIS – Dennis officials responded to Route 134 by the Agway store for a traffic crash. A Honda Fit suffered extensive front end damage. Rescuers evaluated the victims. Traffic was tied up for a time.
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Traffic crash on Route 134 in Dennis
April 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis