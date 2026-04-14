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Traffic crash on Route 134 in Dennis

April 14, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis officials responded to Route 134 by the Agway store for a traffic crash. A Honda Fit suffered extensive front end damage. Rescuers evaluated the victims. Traffic was tied up for a time.

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