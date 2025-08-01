You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash on Route 149 at Route 6 causes delays

August 1, 2025

WEST  BARNSTABLE – Three vehicles collided on Route 149 at the Route 6 ramps about 4:45 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but afternoon commuter traffic was delayed in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

