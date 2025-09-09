BOURNE – A traffic crash on Route 6 just before the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 11 AM Tuesday caused delays for motorists. A car and truck were involved in the collision. Am ambulance was called to evaluate a victim of the crash. Mass State Police were on scene of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge causes delays
September 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
