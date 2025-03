DENNIS – A traffic crash caused detours for motorists on Route 6. The collision happened sometime before 2:30 PM Sunday near Route 134. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6 was closed between Route 124 and Route 134 while the scene was worked.

About 3:30 PM Route 6 was reopened in both directions.

Photots vai Cape Cod Incidents/CWN