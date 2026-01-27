You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

Traffic crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

January 27, 2026

YARMOUTH – A traffic crashbwas reported on Route 6 eastbound near the Union Street exit in Yarmouth shortly after noon. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic delays were likely in the area. A second crash was reported just after the divided highway end. Mass State Police are investigating the crashes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 