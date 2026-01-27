YARMOUTH – A traffic crashbwas reported on Route 6 eastbound near the Union Street exit in Yarmouth shortly after noon. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic delays were likely in the area. A second crash was reported just after the divided highway end. Mass State Police are investigating the crashes.
Traffic crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth
January 27, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- IFAW says new data project will help vessels steer clear of right whales
- Cape leads issue last situational report as winter storm winds down
- AAA Northeast offers safety, maintenance tips as frigid conditions persist
- Cape Cod Healthcare announces delayed openings and closures due to winter storm
- Latest winter storm report from Barnstable County
- Barnstable County issues situational report ahead of weekend storm, latest snow forecast
- Barnstable Winter Weather Advisory: Closure of Transfer Station
- LISTEN: New Cape and Coast Bank CEO settling in, Board appointments, and banking under changing White House policies
- Barnstable families, community invited to pair of public school open houses
- Snow forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect, residents asked to park off main roads
- New transmission line carrying Canadian hydropower to New England
- Retirement for NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who ran Falmouth Road Race from space
- Community invited to honor two local veterans with no surviving family