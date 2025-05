YARMOUTH – A traffic crash sent one car into a house in Yarmouth. The incident happened shortly after 8 AM on Route 28 at Bellevue Avenue near the Bass River Bridge.

As of 9:10 AM it was reported the Bass River Bridge was closed. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The bridge reopened about 9:30 AM.

