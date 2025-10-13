You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash shears off fire hydrant in Hyannis

Traffic crash shears off fire hydrant in Hyannis

October 12, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash about 8:15 PM Sunday sheared off a fire hydrant causing a gush of water to flood the street. The collision happened at Pitcher’s Way and Wagon Lane. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

