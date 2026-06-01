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Video: Traffic crash with rollover closes Route 28 at Sea Street in Dennis

June 1, 2026



DENNIS – A traffic crash closed Route 28 at Sea Street in Dennis shortly after 4 PM Monday. Two pickup trucks collided reportedly causing one to overturn before ending up back on its wheels. Several people were evaluated for injuries with one person taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

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