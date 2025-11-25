You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays reported after crash on Route 132 near entrance to Festival Plaza

November 25, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash caused delays on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis. A Ford Edge and a Range Rover collided shortly before 11:30 AM near the entrance to the Festival Plaza. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

