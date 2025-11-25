HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash caused delays on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis. A Ford Edge and a Range Rover collided shortly before 11:30 AM near the entrance to the Festival Plaza. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic delays reported after crash on Route 132 near entrance to Festival Plaza
November 25, 2025
