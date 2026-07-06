COTUIT – Traffic was snarled for a time on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Cotuit after traffic crash shortly before 9 AM Monday. The collision happened near Stub Toe Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Barntable Police are investigating the crash.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic jammed after crash on Route 28 in Cotuit
Traffic jammed after crash on Route 28 in Cotuit
July 6, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Cotuit