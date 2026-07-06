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Traffic jammed after crash on Route 28 in Cotuit

July 6, 2026

COTUIT – Traffic was snarled for a time on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Cotuit after traffic crash shortly before 9 AM Monday. The collision happened near Stub Toe Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Barntable Police are investigating the crash.

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