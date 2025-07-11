Breaking: Traffic snarled after rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash left one car overturned. The collision happened about 7:20 PM on Route 6 westbound between Willow Street and Route 132. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as MedFlight was not available due to weather. Two others were evaluated after and a Yarmouth ambulance responded to assist. All westbound traffic was blocked, Motorists should exit at Willow Street. The crash is being investigated by Mass State Police. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene apparently due to a spill from one of the vehicles. As of 9 PM the westbound lanes remained closed.