Traffic stop leads to arrest on firearms charges in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A Yarmouth Police Officer was on routine patrol Saturday night when he observed a silver Audi sedan violate traffic laws. The vehicle was stopped on Old Town House Road and during a subsequent investigation a loaded Taurus 9mm firearm was discovered.

The operator, Quintarious Moore, 38, of New London, New Hampshire, had just traveled from Texas to Massachusetts. He did not possess a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts.

Moore was arrested and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possessing Ammunition without an FID Card, and Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.

He was released on personal recognizance and arraigned on Monday at Barnstable District Court.