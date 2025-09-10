Traffic stop, warrant arrest leads to drug trafficking charges

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: While on patrol Saturday, a Yarmouth Police Officer was traveling on Route 28 when he discovered the car traveling in front of him had an overdue inspection. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled into the busy Cape Cod Farms gas station stopping in front of a fuel pump. After interacting with the driver, the officer returned to his cruiser. He was then notified from the dispatch center that the driver, Jeniffer Stewart, 42, of Dennis, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Stewart was taken into custody without incident.

Stewart’s car was still running and parked in front of the fuel pump, blocking access to customers and would have to be towed. While taking inventory of the items in the car, the officer discovered drug packaging material, a digital scale, and multiple knotted plastic bags containing crack cocaine, heroin, and counterfeit prescription pills.

Jeniffer Stewart was charged with Trafficking Cocaine, 18 to 36 grams (Crack Cocaine, 21.2 grams), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Controlled Substance (Heroin, 8.7 grams), and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Controlled Substance (Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals, Fentanyl, 7 grams). She was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

The Yarmouth Police Department remains committed to proactively addressing drug related activity and protecting the safety of the community.