Traffic violations, foot chase lead to drug arrest in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Police officer on patrol Wednesday just before 3 PM when he observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle operating with a license plate registered to a different motorcycle. Additionally, the officer recognized the driver as Garvey Alston, 43, of South Yarmouth, who did not have a valid Massachusetts Driver’s License and was the subject of an active arrest warrant on drug charges.

The officer activated his blue lights to signal Alston to pull over, however the motorcycle accelerated and failed to stop. It was apparent that Alston had not intention of pulling over as his speed continued to climb. The officer did not pursue and radioed dispatch the circumstances and description immediately. Within moments, the officer was told by a bystander that the motorcycle had just raced through a busy grocery store parking lot towards the extremely busy Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office.

A short time later, the motorcycle was found abandoned in the McDonalds parking lot on Route 28. A detective, who was in the area, located Alston in the driveway of a Mars Lane residence. Alston noticed the police car and fled on foot. The detective gave chase through back yards, thick brush and around fences. Alston eventually gave up behind a Venus Road residence, extremely out of breath and laying down on an outdoor sofa. He was then taken into custody by the detective.

Once he was in custody, a digital scale and over $400 cash was found on Alston. Responding officers checked the area and located approximately 6 grams of crack cocaine and Alston’s cell phone.

Alston was arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court on charges of Possession of Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute, Refuse to Stop for Police, Reckless Operation, Unlicensed Operation, Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle