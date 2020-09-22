WEST BARNSTABLE – At about 2:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, a trailer with an excavator being towed by a dump truck overturned on to its side. The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 6A and 132. One person was treated and released at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a small fuel spill. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Trailer with excavator being towed by dump truck rolls over in West Barnstable
September 22, 2020
