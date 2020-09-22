You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Trailer with excavator being towed by dump truck rolls over in West Barnstable

Trailer with excavator being towed by dump truck rolls over in West Barnstable

September 22, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – At about 2:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, a trailer with an excavator being towed by a dump truck overturned on to its side. The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 6A and 132. One person was treated and released at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a small fuel spill. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
