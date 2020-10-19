You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Training exercise today in Barnstable Harbor

Training exercise today in Barnstable Harbor

October 19, 2020

Barnstable Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report that on Monday, October 19th, 2020, from approximately 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting a Geographic Response Plan training exercise in Barnstable Harbor.

Participating organizations will be Barnstable Harbormaster, Barnstable Natural Resources, Barnstable Fire, West Barnstable Fire, MassDEP, Moran Environmental Recovery, Nuka Research and Planning Group and the United States Coast Guard. Mariners and public please be advised. Training will include deployment of oil spill response equipment.

Normal public and commercial vessel operations will be allowed during time of exercise. Parking of vehicles and trailers may be limited at Blish Point Boat Ramp. If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Harbormasters Office at 508-790-6273.

