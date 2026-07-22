Transformer explosions close part of Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Route 28 is closed between The Cove Resort and Camp Street.

There is NO access to Route 28 from Town Brook Road.

This is a result of multiple electrical transformer failures.

Please use alternate routes.

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Eversource is reporting 650 customers without power as of 3:30 PM Wednesday.

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Further update from Yarmouth Police: Due to a power surge and multiple transformer explosions, ROUTE 28 is CLOSED to ALL traffic between CAMP ST and HIGGINS CROWELL RD.

Please use caution if traveling nearby to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while utility crews and emergency personnel work to safely restore power.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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Latest restoration estimate from Eversource is 11:15 PM.