MASHPEE – A tree came down across Great Oak Road in Mashpee shortly before 4:30 PM. The incident happened in the area of Walton Heath Way. Several sections of primary power lines were brought down and Eversource reported over 1,000 customers without power. Great Oak Road was closed and was expected to remain so for an extended time. Eversource line crews were notified to respond to make repairs.
Tree fall sacross roadway bringing down power lines in Mashpee
March 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
