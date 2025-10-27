You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tree worker injured in fall in Mashpee

Tree worker injured in fall in Mashpee

October 27, 2025

MASHPEE – A tree worker was injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a tree. The incident happened about 1:30 PM Monday on Regatta Drive. The victim was transported to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

