Truck backs into building in Falmouth

August 29, 2025



FALMOUTH – A truck reportedly backed into a building in Falmouth shortly before noon Friday. The incident happened on Main Street at Cahoon Court. An attached garage suffered extensive damage and a building inspector was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

