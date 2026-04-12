Truck fire, brush fire in Mashpee



MASHPEE – Fire completely consumed a truck in Mashpee shortly after noon. Crews were able to protect a shed and house from becoming involved. A short time later a significant brush fire was reported on Stratford Ponds Road. Reports indicated a large area was burning and a 2nd alarm was struck to bring additional manpower to the scene.

By 1:20 PM officials reported the fire was contained and not in danger of spreading any further. Crews will remain on scene for some time wetting down the area.



Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN