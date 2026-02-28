You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

Truck fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

February 28, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – A truck caught fire on Route 6 in Yarmouth just after 9 AM Saturday. The vehicle reported to be a septic truck erupted in flames on the eastbound side in Yarmouth just before the Dennis town line. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely  for a time in the area. It did not appear any product spilled due to the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

