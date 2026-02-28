YARMOUTH – A truck caught fire on Route 6 in Yarmouth just after 9 AM Saturday. The vehicle reported to be a septic truck erupted in flames on the eastbound side in Yarmouth just before the Dennis town line. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely for a time in the area. It did not appear any product spilled due to the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth
Truck fire reported on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth
February 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis, Yarmouth