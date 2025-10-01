DENNIS – Around 11:40 AM Wednesday, a box truck hit snagged wires on Merchant Avenue near Surfside Rd snapping a utility pole and causing a power outage in the area. Dennis Fire responded and kept vehicles and people away from the live wires on the pavement. Dennis Police blocked all roads in the vicinity for safety. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Truck snags wires knocking down utility pole in Dennis
October 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable ordinance aims to reduce water pollution from common lawn fertilizers
- Chamber supports real estate transfer fee, though with some concerns
- Wind may cause ferry cancellations today, change and cancellation fees waived
- Accessory dwelling units more accessible following passage of MA affordable homes law
- Barnstable County celebrates new clean water project
- Cape Cod man helped after getting stuck on hike in NH
- Cape Air starts new service between New Bedford and Boston
- Road work to begin on Enterprise Road and Bearses Way this Thursday
- Vaccine clinics to be held in Sandwich over two consecutive Tuesdays in October
- Real estate transfer fee debated in Barnstable County
- Bay View Campground plans to close after next year’s camping season
- National Seashore brings in $754M for local economy
- Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting