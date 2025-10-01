You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck snags wires knocking down utility pole in Dennis

October 1, 2025


DENNIS – Around 11:40 AM Wednesday, a box truck hit snagged wires on Merchant Avenue near Surfside Rd snapping a utility pole and causing a power outage in the area. Dennis Fire responded and kept vehicles and people away from the live wires on the pavement. Dennis Police blocked all roads in the vicinity for safety. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

