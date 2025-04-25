HARWICH PORT – A truck snagged wires which in turned snapped a utility pole in Harwich just after 11:30 AM Friday. No injuries were reported. As a result of the incident, Route 28 was closed between Chatham Road and Gotham Road. Motorists were urged to see alternate routes. utility crews were enroute to repair the damage. 613 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the incident. The downed wires sparkled a small brush fire which crews kept in check until Eversource could cut power so it could be completely extinguished.
Truck snags wires, snaps utility pole in Harwich
April 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
