WELLFLEET – A traffic collision between a garbage truck and a SUV caused delays for a time on Route 6 in Wellfleet. The crash happened about 11:45 AM Thursday by Aaron Rich Road. No serious injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating.
Truck, SUV crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet
December 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
