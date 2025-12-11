You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck, SUV crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Truck, SUV crash causes delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet

December 11, 2025



WELLFLEET – A traffic collision between a garbage truck and a SUV caused delays for a time on Route 6 in Wellfleet. The crash happened about 11:45 AM Thursday by Aaron Rich Road. No serious injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating.
Photos by AAP/CWN

