Truck takes down utility pole closing Flint St. in Marstons Mills

November 26, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – A truck reportedly took out a utility pole on Flint Street in Marstons Mills about 2:25 PM Wednesday. The driver was uninjured but had to stay in the cab until Eversource could cut power to the area. Fire officials advised that Flint Street is currently shut down from Old Falmouth Road to Osterville West Barnstable Road. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

