Truro firefighter on leave after being arrested in Lakeville on sex offenses involving a child

TRURO – The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office has confirmed top CWN that Truro Firefighter Dillon Kilduff was arraigned on August 27 on charges of Obscene Matter to Minor and Exhibit Child in Nude Lascivious Pose. He was placed on $1,000 cash bail, and was ordered to stay away and have no contact with children under 18 and not to use Facebook or Snapchat. Kilduff is next scheduled to appear in court on September 26 for a probable cause hearing.

Truro Town Manager Kelly Clark told CWN “The Town has been made aware of the criminal charges filed against Dillon Kilduff, a firefighter-EMT for the Town of Truro.

The Town takes these troubling allegations very seriously and Mr. Kilduff has been relieved of duty and is on unpaid administrative leave until further notice and pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which will take place in parallel with the criminal investigation. Due to personnel privacy laws, the Town can provide no further information on this matter.”

_____

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.