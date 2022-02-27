Truro man facing charges after allegedly selling 55 guns on Cape Cod



BOSTON, MA – A Truro man was arrested Wednesday in connection with illegally selling firearms.

James McNulty, 59, was indicted on one count of dealing in firearms without a license. McNulty was released on conditions following an initial appearance this afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal.

According to the indictment, between around January 2021 to April 2021, McNulty offered for sale and sold at least 55 firearms on Cape Cod. McNulty does not possess a license to import, manufacture, or deal firearms.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division, made the announcement. Special assistance was provided by the Truro and Provincetown Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dell’Anno of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.