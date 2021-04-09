Truro Police administrative assistant retires after 40 years on the job



TRURO – The members of the Truro Police Department would like to congratulate Administrative Assistant, Jackie Mastrianna, on her retirement today after 40 years of dedicated service to the Truro Police Department, the Town of Truro, and its citizens.

A/A Mastrianna began her career with the Truro Police Department in 1981 as a Telecommunicator and was promoted to Administrative Assistant in June of 2002. Jackie led by example and has been a consummate professional, always putting the needs of the citizens of Truro and her coworkers before herself. Not only has Jackie been a dedicated Administrative Assistant and Telecommunicator; she has been the agency’s “go to” when questions arise and we thank her for her unwavering service and friendship to the department and the community.

Please help us in wishing her the best in her retirement. The Truro Police Department will sincerely miss its “Jackie of all Trades”.



