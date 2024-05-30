Truro Police mourn passing of long time member of their family



TRURO – From Truro Police: With profound sorrow, we share the news of the passing of our esteemed Truro Police family member, Francis “Pop” Silva. Francis, a pillar of the Truro Police Department for 27 years, was not just a member but a beacon of dedication and loyalty to our community.

Francis began his 27-year career with the Truro Police Department as a Dispatcher on June 15, 1975. Two years later, he was assigned as the agency’s Emergency Management Director and liaison to other agencies, an assignment he proudly held until his retirement in 2002. Francis completed all the required training and served as a Class B Auxiliary Officer and later a Special Police Officer with the department. Francis was appointed as the Truro Police Department’s very first Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police.

During his long, successful career, Francis attended a variety of professional development training and received certification in:

• State and Local Anti-Terrorism Training

• Cape and Islands Emergency Medical Services Training

• The New England Institute of Law Enforcement Management of a 911 Center

• The New England Association of Chiefs of Police Command Training Program

• Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Counsel Suicide Prevention

• Association of Public Safety Communications Basic Emergency Medical Dispatcher International Certification

• Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Firearm Laws and Licensing Certification

• Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Command System

• Statewide Emergency Telecommunications Board Enhanced 911 Course

• CPR and First Responder training

• FBI Uniform Crime Reporting

These are just a few examples of his professional achievements.

The Truro Police Department would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Silva family. He was an exceptional department member, a respected community member, and a dedicated family man.

For additional information about Francis and memorial services, please see the obituary here provided by his family.