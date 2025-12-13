Truro Police swear in new officer



TRURO – From Truro Police: On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Officer William Dimitres was sworn in at town hall.

Officer William Dimitres joined the Truro Police Department after serving with the Chatham Police Department for nearly five years. He is a graduate of the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.

Officer Dimitres is a Cape Cod native and is from a public service-oriented family. His father, John Dimitres, has served with the Mashpee Police Department for more than 38 years. His three younger brothers, who are triplets, also work in public service. One is a member of the Falmouth police department, one is a corporal in the United States Marine Corps, and one is a correctional officer with Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

Aside from his academy training, Officer Dimitres is also a certified sexual assault investigator. Prior to his career in policing, he worked with adults in both group home and day program settings. This work experience has contributed to his advanced de-escalation skills and a trauma-informed approach to policing, which prioritizes collaboration, trust, and empowerment.

Officer Dimitres is a proactive officer who shows initiative and has a solid work ethic. Officer Dimitres was pinned by his girlfriend of three years, Hailey Tobin.