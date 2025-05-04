SANDWICH – A four-alarm fire raged through a restaurant in Sandwich Sunday morning. The blaze at Captain Scott’s Seafood Restaurant at 71 Tupper Road broke out about 5:30 PM. Stiff winds quickly sent flames through the roof of the building. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Four-alarm blaze rages through Sandwich seafood restaurant
May 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Offers Suggestions For Managing Summer Electric Use
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps Cape Cod Funded Through Summer, but Future Uncertain
- Massachusetts Town Official Floats Idea of Tolls on Canal Bridges
- Provincetown Prepares For Town Election
- Sandwich Buys Large Parcel For Wastewater Needs
- Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starting Next Week
- Cape Leaders Convene AmeriCorps Funding Cuts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Running New Program At Courthouse
- New Mashpee Sewer System Is Starting Soon
- New Legislation Seeks to Prevent Future Deaths after BnB Fire Claims Chatham Teacher and Daughter
- Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of Her Police Officer Boyfriend
- Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Cape View Way