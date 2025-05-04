You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-alarm blaze rages through Sandwich seafood restaurant

Four-alarm blaze rages through Sandwich seafood restaurant

May 4, 2025




SANDWICH – A four-alarm fire raged through a restaurant in Sandwich Sunday morning. The blaze at Captain Scott’s Seafood Restaurant at 71 Tupper Road broke out about 5:30 PM. Stiff winds quickly sent flames through the roof of the building. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

