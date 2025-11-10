Two alarm fire heavily damages Wareham home

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)





WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Monday November 10th, at 6:21 AM, Wareham Fire responded to 150 Indian Neck Road for a reported chimney fire.

Upon arrival of Engine 1 and C-3 (Assistant Chief Rogers) it was determined that the fire had extended beyond the chimney, with heavy fire conditions. A/C Rogers immediately ordered a second alarm bringing in assistance from Marion, Onset and Carver Fire Departments.

An aggressive interior fire attack resulted in the fire being knocked down within a half hour. Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours overhauling the area. Wareham PD and EMS assisted throughout the incident.

Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.

There were no injuries and the fire cause remains under investigation.

Photos by Wareham Fire/CWN