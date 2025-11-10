You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two alarm fire heavily damages Wareham home

Two alarm fire heavily damages Wareham home

November 10, 2025



WAREHAMFrom Wareham Fire: On Monday November 10th, at 6:21 AM, Wareham Fire responded to 150 Indian Neck Road for a reported chimney fire.

Upon arrival of Engine 1 and C-3 (Assistant Chief Rogers) it was determined that the fire had extended beyond the chimney, with heavy fire conditions. A/C Rogers immediately ordered a second alarm bringing in assistance from Marion, Onset and Carver Fire Departments.

An aggressive interior fire attack resulted in the fire being knocked down within a half hour. Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours overhauling the area. Wareham PD and EMS assisted throughout the incident.

Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.

There were no injuries and the fire cause remains under investigation.
Photos by Wareham Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 