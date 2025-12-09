You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two ambulances called to head-on crash in Orleans

December 9, 2025

ORLEANS – Two ambulances were called to a reported head-on crash in Orleans. The collision happened about 3 PM Tuesday on Skaket Beach Road near Mallard Drive. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Skaket Beach Road was closed between Rock Harbor Road and Ellis Road. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

