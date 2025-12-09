ORLEANS – Two ambulances were called to a reported head-on crash in Orleans. The collision happened about 3 PM Tuesday on Skaket Beach Road near Mallard Drive. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Skaket Beach Road was closed between Rock Harbor Road and Ellis Road. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two ambulances called to head-on crash in Orleans
December 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
