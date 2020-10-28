Two arrested after “high risk” traffic stop in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Two people were arrested after a “high risk” traffic stop in Yarmouth. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon tells Cape Wide News that officers conducted a high risk motor vehicle stop after the operator failed to stop when signaled then turned down a side road off of Route 28. After the vehicle stopped, the officer observed what he described as “frantic” movement in the front of the vehicle. He observed individuals moving around from side to side and ducking out of sight. The passenger had a warrant and the driver had a suspended license and was charged with failure to stop. The driver and passenger were placed under arrest. The other two occupants were cleared and released from the scene. The driver, Daniel Allen Estrella, 32, of Barnstable was charged with operating after license suspended, failing to stop for police and a number plate violation. The passenger, Lisa Ann Daniels, 32, of Plymouth, MA was charged with warrant arrest.